Nicolette Robinson Makes Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 4, 2018
Nicolette Robinson in a promotional photo for "Waitress"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Nicolette Robinson joins the company of Broadway hit Waitress on September 4. The talented off-Broadway alum takes on the lead role of Jenna, replacing Katharine McPhee, who played her final performance on August 19, and understudy Stephanie Torns, who appeared in the role through September 2. Robinson will remain with the production for a limited engagement through October 28.

Waitress marks Robinson's Broadway debut. She has been seen off-Broadway in Brooklynite and Invisible Thread. Her screen credits include The Affair, Hart of Dixie and Unforgettable

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
View Comments

Newsletters