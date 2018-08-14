Jennifer Simard to Join Company of Mean Girls; Kerry Butler Sets Final Performance Date

This casting is totally fetch! Tony nominee Jennifer Simard will make her way to the August Wilson Theatre on September 11, stepping into the Tony-nominated and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning musical Mean Girls. Simard will take over the roles of Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George from Kerry Butler, who will play her final performance on September 9.



Simard recently concluded a celebrated yearlong run as Ernestina in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! She is a Tony nominee for Disaster! whose other Broadway credits include Sister Act, Shrek The Musical and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. She was seen as Miss Hannigan in the 2018 summer production of Annie at the Muny.



Simard joins a principal cast led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.



With a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. The show began previews on March 12 and officially opened on April 8.