Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney Set for London's Hadestown

Casting is set for the West End premiere of Hadestown, the celebrated new musical by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell. The previously announced production, developed and directed by Great Comet Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin, will play London's National Theatre from November 2, 2018 through January 26, 2019, in advance of a 2019 Broadway bow.



Reprising their performances from the 2016 off-Broadway premiere run of Hadestown will be Patrick Page (Casa Valentina) as Hades and Amber Gray (The Great Comet) as Persephone. They will be joined by Tony nominees Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon) as Eurydice and André De Shields (The Full Monty) as Hermes, with Reeve Carney (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Orpheus and Rosie Fletcher, Carly Mercedes Dyer and Gloria Onitiri as the Fates. Completing the cast are Sharif Afifi, Beth Hinton-Lever, Seyi Omooba, Aiesha Pease, Joseph Prouse, Jordan Shaw and Shaq Taylor.



Hadestown follows the mythical quest of Orpheus (Carney) to overcome Hades (Page) and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice (Noblezada). Joining Chavkin on the creative team will be choreographer David Neumann and musical director/vocal arranger Liam Robinson, with set designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Michael Krass, lighting designer Bradley King and sound designer Nevin Steinberg. Hadestown will feature arrangements and orchestrations by Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.



The London debut of Hadestown follows an acclaimed 2017 production which played the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. That mounting starred Page and Carney alongside T.V. Carpio as Eurydice.



The off-Broadway premiere production of Hadestown, which appeared at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, was honored with an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, an Off-Broadway Alliance Award nomination for Best New Musical and seven Lucille Lortel Award nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Musical.



Casting, dates and venue for the Broadway premiere of Hadestown will be announced at a later time.



