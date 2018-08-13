Anne Kauffman Named Artistic Director of Encores! Off-Center

New York City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler has announced Anne Kauffman as artistic director of Encores! Off-Center for the 2019 season. Founding Artistic Director Jeanine Tesori will maintain her relationship with the popular summer series as creative advisor, working with Kauffman to curate programming which will conclude City Center's 75th anniversary season. Kauffman and Tesori served as co-artistic directors for the 2018 Off-Center series following the untimely death of Artistic Director Michael Friedman.



"We were so fortunate to welcome back Jeanine Tesori and Anne Kauffman as the leaders of this summer's Encores! Off-Center series," said Shuler. "And we couldn't be more thrilled that Anne, in collaboration with Jeanine, will carry on the mission of the series by continuing to bring new voices and artists to City Center audiences."



"I am so very grateful to Michael Friedman for asking me to direct Assassins two summers ago. He introduced me to City Center and to what musical theater is and could be. Michael Friedman, Jeanine Tesori and City Center have had an immeasurable impact on my artistic path and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue this collaboration," said Kauffman. "Off-Center provides audiences with the opportunity to experience the work of artists like Micki Grant and Vinnette Carroll alongside contemporary composers like Jason Robert Brown. I'm really looking forward to putting together the next season."



Encores! Off-Center was founded in 2013 with the mission of reviving musicals that pushed creative boundaries when they were first produced. The 2018 Off-Center season included Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, Friedman's Gone Missing and Micki Grant's Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope.