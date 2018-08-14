Broadway BUZZ

James Corden & Ariana Grande
(Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS)
Sail Away with James Corden & Ariana Grande in an Epic Musical Parody of the Film Titanic
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 14, 2018

Our hearts will most definitely go on after watching this. James Corden and Ariana Grande teamed up on the August 13 episode of The Late Late Show to toast the 1997 Oscar-winning tearjerker Titanic. The Broadway alums sang a mashup of 13 pop tunes in tribute to the iconic film, performed on nine sets and all shot in a single take. Watch the dynamic duo below and keep your fingers crossed that their next project includes the beloved 1997 Tony-winning Titanic musical.

