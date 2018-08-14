This Soulful Tribute to the Music of Lin-Manuel Miranda Fills Us with Theater-Nerd Pride

On the heels of his popular video #HAM4BEY, Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte is back with a powerful new compilation, titled "Evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda." Featuring songs from In the Heights, Hamilton, Bring It On, 21 Chump Street, Moana and Miranda's beloved anthem "Almost Like Praying," the video acts not only as a celebration of the Tony winner's hit musicals, but as a tribute to Puerto Rico. All funds raised by the video will go directly to the Hispanic Federation, a charity close to both Korte and Miranda. Watch below—we have no doubt you'll be just as moved as we are.



