Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

This Soulful Tribute to the Music of Lin-Manuel Miranda Fills Us with Theater-Nerd Pride
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 14, 2018

On the heels of his popular video #HAM4BEY, Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte is back with a powerful new compilation, titled "Evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda." Featuring songs from In the Heights, Hamilton, Bring It On, 21 Chump Street, Moana and Miranda's beloved anthem "Almost Like Praying," the video acts not only as a celebration of the Tony winner's hit musicals, but as a tribute to Puerto Rico. All funds raised by the video will go directly to the Hispanic Federation, a charity close to both Korte and Miranda. Watch below—we have no doubt you'll be just as moved as we are.

Hamilton

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jennifer Simard to Join Company of Mean Girls; Kerry Butler Sets Final Performance Date
  2. Game On! Check Out Fun Polaroids of Gettin' the Band Back Together Stars on Opening Night
  3. Sasson Gabay on Coming Full Circle in The Band's Visit and American Anonymity
  4. Two Mormon Missionaries to Ring the Doorbell of a Broadway Legend in The Book of Merman
  5. Broadway Staycation: Five Fun & Splashy Shows to See this Summer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters