Wicked Star Jessica Vosk on Being Wild and Free and a 'Little Cray-Cray’

There's a new green girl in town and her name is Jessica Vosk. After appearing on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County, Finding Neverland and Fiddler on the Roof, Vosk toured the country as Elphaba in Wicked. Now, she is defying gravity once again, but this time she's on the Great White Way. Vosk appeared on #LiveAtFive on August 13 to talk about joining the Broadway company of the blockbuster hit and her brand new album, Jessica Vosk: Wild and Free.

So, how did she come up with the name of her debut solo album? "I called it Wild and Free because...now I feel OK with who I am completely," Vosk said on #LiveAtFive. "I remember a time in my life when I didn't feel that way, and I felt the need to impress people and say things to make other people happy or say things to make my parents happy or just hide who I was because I thought I was a little too much, and I am! I am a ittle cray-cray, and it's nice to feel that freedom. Yes, I am a little bit wild, but it’s really nice to be able to say, 'This is who I am and you may not like it but, whatever!' I know I’m not meant for everyone to think I'm the best. I know what it’s like to feel that way, and it's OK!”

Jessica Vosk: Wild and Free features 14 tracks ranging from Broadway tunes to pop classics that show off the beltress' natural talent. Vosk reflected on previous life working in the finance world. "I would not be here if I never had a desk job," she says. "If I never took the chance—and I know a lot of people struggle with that because sometimes we are in a funk or in a place where we don’t feel like we love what we do—if I never decided to take a leap of faith, I wouldn't be here.”

Be sure to get tickets to see Vosk in Wicked, and get Jessica Vosk: Wild and Free now.

Watch Vosk on Live at Five below!