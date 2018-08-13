Attention, Ozians & Fanastasias! Fall Head Over Heels for This Week’s Wicked #LiveAtFive Guests!

Live at Five is a daily live news show on Facebook, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what is going on in the theater community and talk with the biggest stars on Broadway about their current and upcoming projects.

Get to know the guests who will appear on Live at Five the week of August 13



August 13 - Jessica Vosk, Wicked

After wowing audiences across the country as Elphaba on tour with Wicked, Vosk is once again a green girl. Vosk joined the Broadway production of Wicked on July 16, appearing alongside Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda. Not only is Vosk putting on a thrillifying performance eight times a week, she also just released her debut solo album, Jessica Vosk: Wild and Free, on August 10. Vosk will be talking about her album, returning to Wicked and more when she visits the Broadway.com studios on Monday, August 13!



August 14 - Andrew Durand, Head Over Heels

Andrew Durand is currently making audiences go wild as Musidorus in Head Over Heels, the new musical featuring tunes from The Go-Go's. Durand's stand-out performance doesn't come as a surprise because Head Over Heels marks his third Broadway production. He was previously seen in Spring Awakening and War Horse, and he has been with Head Over Heels since its pre-Broadway run in San Francisco. Be sure to tune in on Tuesday, August 14 to fall head over heels for Durand.



August 15 - Zach Adkins, Anastasia

Zach Adkins has been busy melting everyone's heart as Dmitry in Anastasia since he took over the role on March 27, marking his Broadway debut. Adkins has quickly become a fan favorite and has appeared in several Feinstein's/54 Below shows like Pronoun Showdown and Famous In NY: New Recruits. On August 27, Adkins will make his Feinstein's/ 54 Below solo show debut and he is coming in to the Broadway.com studios to talk all about it. Don't miss out on hearing how he picked his songs for the upcoming concert and what it's like to play a dreamy leading man on Broadway.



August 16 - Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Lindsay Mendez is the newest person to earn the title of Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel. Mendez's turn as the iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein’s character earned her critical acclaim and a Tony Award. Mendez's past Broadway productions include Wicked, Grease, Everyday Rapture, Godspell and Significant Other. Thanks to Mendez's Broadway.com vlog she took fans behind the scenes of both the musical and Tony night, but you won't want to miss her Live at Five appearance on Thursday, August 16 when she gives even more information about Carousel ahead of its final performance.

