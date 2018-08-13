Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jessica Vosk, Andrew Durand, Zach Adkins & Lindsay Mendez
(Photos: Michael Hull, Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Attention, Ozians & Fanastasias! Fall Head Over Heels for This Week’s Wicked #LiveAtFive Guests!
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 13, 2018

Live at Five is a daily live news show on Facebook, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what is going on in the theater community and talk with the biggest stars on Broadway about their current and upcoming projects.

Get to know the guests who will appear on Live at Five the week of August 13


August 13 - Jessica Vosk, Wicked

After wowing audiences across the country as Elphaba on tour with Wicked, Vosk is once again a green girl. Vosk joined the Broadway production of Wicked on July 16, appearing alongside Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda. Not only is Vosk putting on a thrillifying performance eight times a week, she also just released her debut solo album, Jessica Vosk: Wild and Free, on August 10. Vosk will be talking about her album, returning to Wicked and more when she visits the Broadway.com studios on Monday, August 13!


August 14 - Andrew Durand, Head Over Heels

Andrew Durand is currently making audiences go wild as Musidorus in Head Over Heels, the new musical featuring tunes from The Go-Go's. Durand's stand-out performance doesn't come as a surprise because Head Over Heels marks his third Broadway production. He was previously seen in Spring Awakening and War Horse, and he has been with Head Over Heels since its pre-Broadway run in San Francisco. Be sure to tune in on Tuesday, August 14 to fall head over heels for Durand.


August 15 - Zach Adkins, Anastasia

Zach Adkins has been busy melting everyone's heart as Dmitry in Anastasia since he took over the role on March 27, marking his Broadway debut. Adkins has quickly become a fan favorite and has appeared in several Feinstein's/54 Below shows like Pronoun Showdown and Famous In NY: New Recruits. On August 27, Adkins will make his Feinstein's/ 54 Below solo show debut and he is coming in to the Broadway.com studios to talk all about it. Don't miss out on hearing how he picked his songs for the upcoming concert and what it's like to play a dreamy leading man on Broadway.


August 16 - Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Lindsay Mendez is the newest person to earn the title of Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel. Mendez's turn as the iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein’s character earned her critical acclaim and a Tony Award. Mendez's past Broadway productions include Wicked, Grease, Everyday Rapture, Godspell and Significant Other. Thanks to Mendez's Broadway.com vlog she took fans behind the scenes of both the musical and Tony night, but you won't want to miss her Live at Five appearance on Thursday, August 16 when she gives even more information about Carousel ahead of its final performance.

P.S. Did you know that Live at Five is also a podcast? Go to wherever you get podcasts, type in #LiveAtFive and hit the subscribe button to stay up to date on all the biggest Broadway news and interviews.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tootsie to Play Broadway's Marquis Theatre; Dates & Casting Confirmed
  2. Watch Samantha Barks & Andy Karl Sing from Broadway's Pretty Woman Musical on Today
  3. Mark Ballas to Join Broadway's High-Heeled Hit Kinky Boots
  4. Donna Murphy on Healing in Hello, Dolly!, Why She Needs a Fresh Tony Award & More on Show People
  5. Broadway Staycation: Five Fun & Splashy Shows to See this Summer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters