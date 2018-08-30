Broadway BUZZ

Ryan McCartan Will Make His Broadway Debut in Wicked
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 30, 2018
Ryan McCartan
(Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Ryan McCartan is bound for Broadway. The power-voiced stage-and-screen star will make his first Great White Way appearance this fall, joining the company of the long-running hit Wicked. McCartan will take on the role of Fiyero beginning on September 11, replacing current star Curt Hansen, who will play his final performance on September 9.

McCartan's first New York stage credit was as J.D. in off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical. On-screen, he played Brad Majors in the Rocky Horror Picture Show TV movie and Diggie on Liv and Maddie.

The current cast of Wicked also includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Jye Frasca as Boq, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible, Kristen Martin as Nessarose and Martin Moran as Doctor Dillamond.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.

