Keri Russell to Join Adam Driver in Broadway Revival of Burn This
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 15, 2018
Keri Russell
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Keri Russell is bound for Broadway. The Emmy nominee will make her main-stem debut as Anna in the highly anticipated new staging of Lanford Wilson's Burn This. The previously announced revival, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and co-starring Emmy nominee Adam Driver, will begin performances in March 2019 at a theater to be announced.

Russell made her off-Broadway debut in the 2004 premiere of Neil LaBute's Fat Pig. A Golden Globe winner for Felicity, Russell recently received her third Emmy nomination for The Americans.

Burn This tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer's accidental death. Set in downtown New York in the 1980s, the drama explores the spiritual and emotional isolation of Pale (Driver) and the modern dancer Anna (Russell), and their tempestuous relationship after they are brought together in the wake of a life-changing personal tragedy.

The original production of Burn This premiered off-Broadway in 1987 starring John Malkovich as Pale and Joan Allen as Anna, before transferring to Broadway in a production that ran 437 performances and won Allen a Tony Award.

Additional casting, exact dates, venue and design team will be announced at a later time.

