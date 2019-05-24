Broadway BUZZ

Justin Paul & Benj Pasek
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Odds & Ends: Pasek & Paul Reveal 'A New Song for Jasmine' in Aladdin Remake & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 15, 2018

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Pasek & Paul Reveal Fresh Tunes for Aladdin Remake: "We Got to Write a New Song for Jasmine"
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony-winning music makers of Dear Evan Hansen, have shared details on the new tunes they've composed for the upcoming Aladdin remake, Variety reports. The duo signed on last summer to compose new music with Alan Menken for the highly anticipated reboot starring Mena Massoud in the title role, with Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie. "We got to write a new song for Jasmine," said Paul. "Alan wrote a beautiful piece of music and [Scott] is incredible." The composer-lyricist team also crafted a fresh duet for Aladdin and Jasmine. "It's a sweet song," continued Paul. The pair also shared that moviegoers can expect to hear a new verse of the film's iconic opener "Arabian Nights." The Aladdin film is scheduled for release on May 24, 2019.

Get a First Look at Viola Davis & Cynthia Erivo in Widows
Tony-winning megastars Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo have teamed up for the new film Widows. The movie follows four women who are in debt because of their dead husbands' criminal activities and must take fate into their own hands. Director and producer Steve McQueen has just released an official trailer, featuring Davis and Erivo along with recent Tony nominee Brian Tyree Henry. Sample the new thriller below and make your way to cinemas when it is released on November 16.



Heidi Schreck to Star in Her New Play at New York Theatre Workshop
Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop has announced a nifty piece of casting for What the Constitution Means to Me, a new play by Heidi Schreck (Grand Concourse). The Obie-winning playwright herself will star in the autobiographical work, to be directed by Obie winner Oliver Butler, beginning previews on September 12 with an opening set for October 1. The play follows fifteen-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Now, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances. Joining Schreck in the cast will be Mike Iveson (The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams. What the Constitution Means to Me will play a limited engagement through October 21.

Listen to Andy Karl Singing the Moving Pretty Woman Anthem "You and I"
This has been quite the week for the new Broadway musical Pretty Woman. The exciting tuner based on the smash film celebrates opening night tomorrow and recently announced a release date for its original cast album. Now we've been offered up a first listen of the upcoming recording, featuring three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl singing Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's "You and I." Listen below and make plans soon to experience Pretty Woman in person.

