The Other Josh Cohen to Play Return Run at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre

The Other Josh Cohen is making an off-Broadway return. The acclaimed musical comedy, featuring a book, music and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen—who will again co-star in the title roles—will be directed Tony nominee Hunter Foster. Previews will begin on October 26 with an official opening night set for November 12 at the Westside Theatre.



The show centers on Josh Cohen, who just can’t get a break. He’s single, broke and to top it all off, his apartment has been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Soon, though, his luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever.



Originally developed at the New York Musical Festival, The Other Josh Cohen premiered in 2012 at off-Broadway's Soho Playhouse. In 2014, the show played an acclaimed engagement at Millburn, NJ's Paper Mill Playhouse, which was followed by a limited run at Rochester, NY's Geva Theatre Center.



Rossmer and Rosen met as teens at French Woods summer camp. In addition to writing and performing The Other Josh Cohen, the pair co-created the hit comedy-variety show Don’t Quit Your Night Job, which began at Joe’s Pub before moving to a successful off-Broadway run. Their work has also been performed at Ars Nova and in a benefit at the American Airlines Theatre.



The design team for The Other Josh Cohen will include scenic designer Carolyn Mraz, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Bart Fasbender and costume designer Nikki Moody. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



The production will play a limited engagement through February 24, 2019.