Puffs Will Welcome New Cast Members to Hit Off-Broadway Run

The celebrated off-Broadway comedy Puffs: Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic has announced new cast members slated to join the company of the show's record-breaking engagement at New World Stages.



The new cast—which will start together onstage on August 20—includes Reginald Keith Jackson as Oliver, Anna Dart as Hannah and others, Alex Haynes as Cedric/Voldy, Sonia Mena as Megan and Harry Waller as the Narrator.



Original cast members Langston Belton, Julie Ann Earls, A.J. Ditty and Eleanor Phillips, who have been with the show since the first public performance at the People Improv Theater, and James Fouhey, who joined Puffs when it transferred off-Broadway, are exiting the production.



Puffs follows the story of a young wizard named Wayne and the Puffs—a group of well-meaning, loyal rejects with a thing for badgers.



The Australian debut of Puffs—the show's first-ever global expansion, which made history by becoming Melbourne’s longest-running play of the last century—concluded its engagement on August 12. Earlier this year, the show was seen on the big screen through Fathom Events.