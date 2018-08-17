Marylouise Burke & Gary Wilmes to Join Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano in Broadway's True West

Casting is complete for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's True West. James Macdonald will direct the production, slated to begin previews on December 27, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre with an opening scheduled for January 24, 2019.



Completing the cast will be Marylouise Burke (Fish in the Dark) as Mom and Gary Wilmes (If I Forget) as Saul Kimmer. They join previously announced stars Ethan Hawke as Lee and Paul Dano as Austin.



True West follows two brothers who have more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin and lowlife Lee wrestle with big issues—and each other.



The creative team will include Mimi Lien (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design) and Jane Cox (lighting design).