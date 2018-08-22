Broadway BUZZ

Ben Crawford, Ali Ewoldt & Jay Armstrong Johnson Embody 'The Music of the Night' in The Phantom of the Opera
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 22, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Many talented stars have graced the stage of the Majestic Theatre, where Broadway's longest-running musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, has been haunting audiences since 1988. The show's newest trio of leads is no exception.

Power-voiced stage alum Ben Crawford heads up the current company in the title role, with the luminous Ali Ewoldt as Christine and mega-talent Jay Armstrong Johnson as Raoul. 

To toast the iconic show's newest stars, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of them bringing new life to Broadway's legendary hit.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

The Phantom of the Opera

This haunting love story is Broadway's longest-running show!
