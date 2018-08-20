Broadway Grosses: My Fair Lady Plays to Packed Houses at Vivian Beaumont Theater
Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed Broadway revival of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is delighting crowds at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The Tony-nominated production, starring Lauren Ambrose in the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle, has been filling the theater since opening in April, and this past week was no exception. The cheered staging filled the Beaumont to 91.62% and took in $1,183,506.00, both increases from the previous week. With talented Tony winner Rosemary Harris slated to join the production as Mrs. Higgins next month, now couldn't be a better time to make plans to see the celebrated production of a musical-theater classic.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 19:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,115,391.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,406,002.50)*
3. The Lion King ($2,340,017.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,245,282.00)
5. Hello, Dolly! ($2,147,856.30)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($457,569.92)
4. Straight White Men ($345,088.10)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($327,158.00)
2. Head Over Heels ($261,546.25)
1. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($175,334.30)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.77%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. Come From Away (101.72%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.56%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.28%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Carousel (70.03%)
4. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (64.05%)
3. Kinky Boots (63.93%)
2. Gettin' the Band Back Together (63.76%)
1. Head Over Heels (54.00%)
*Number based on five performances
Source: The Broadway League
