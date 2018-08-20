Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Harry Hadden-Paton, Lauren Ambrose & Allan Cordurner in "My Fair Lady"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Broadway Grosses: My Fair Lady Plays to Packed Houses at Vivian Beaumont Theater

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 20, 2018

Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed Broadway revival of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is delighting crowds at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The Tony-nominated production, starring Lauren Ambrose in the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle, has been filling the theater since opening in April, and this past week was no exception. The cheered staging filled the Beaumont to 91.62% and took in $1,183,506.00, both increases from the previous week. With talented Tony winner Rosemary Harris slated to join the production as Mrs. Higgins next month, now couldn't be a better time to make plans to see the celebrated production of a musical-theater classic.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 19:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,115,391.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,406,002.50)*
3. The Lion King ($2,340,017.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,245,282.00)
5. Hello, Dolly! ($2,147,856.30)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($457,569.92)
4. Straight White Men ($345,088.10)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($327,158.00)
2. Head Over Heels ($261,546.25)
1. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($175,334.30)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.77%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. Come From Away (101.72%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.56%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.28%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Carousel (70.03%)
4. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (64.05%)
3. Kinky Boots (63.93%)
2. Gettin' the Band Back Together (63.76%)
1. Head Over Heels (54.00%)

*Number based on five performances

Source: The Broadway League

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Portraits of Andy Karl, Samantha Barks & More on Opening Night of Pretty Woman
  2. Pretty Woman's Orfeh on 'Forging Ahead,' What Makes Legally Blonde a Perfect Musical & More on Show People
  3. World Premiere Beetlejuice Musical Finds Its Stars in Alex Brightman & Sophia Anne Caruso
  4. James Corden & Ariana Grande Melt Our Hearts with a Spine-Tingling 'Suddenly Seymour'
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Andy Karl Roles

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters