Odds & Ends: Chris McCarrell to Reprise His Turn in The Lightning Thief Tour & More

Chris McCarrell to Reprise His Turn as Percy Jackson on The Lightning Thief Tour

Chris McCarrell, the talented stage star who thrilled audiences in his performance as Percy Jackson in off-Broadway's Lightning Thief musical, is taking his acclaimed turn on the road. The stage alum will lead the company of the fan-favorite musical's national touring production, launching in Chicago in January 2019. "I've never been done with Percy," said McCarrell. "Even during our closing night off-Broadway, I knew it wasn’t my last time playing him. To me, Percy symbolizes my scattered youth, the seemingly aloof boy who adults rarely seemed to get. Percy is the rock star who came out of that. I always said it would take a special show for me to pack up and tour, and The Lightning Thief is just that. It blew up while we were in New York and too few half-bloods were able to see it.” The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and direction by Stephen Brackett with choreography by Patrick McCollum. Additional tour casting will be announced at a later date.







Denise Gough & Sebastian Stan to Lead Feature Film Monday

Recent Tony nominee Denise Gough and Broadway alum Sebastian Stan have been cast in the new film Monday, according to Deadline. The pair will play "two self-destructive Americans, living across Athens and the Greek islands who plunge into a tsunami of a romance." Gough earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut as Harper in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Angels in America. Stan has been seen on Broadway in Picnic and Talk Radio. Additional casting and a release date for Monday are forthcoming.



Erika Henningsen, Kara Lindsay & More to Lend Their Voices to Immigration Equality Benefit

A group of Broadway stars have signed on to take part in Broadway Sings for Immigration Equality, a concert benefiting the LGBTQ immigrant rights organization Immigration Equality. James Harvey will serve as music director for the event, scheduled for September 10 at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42. Leading the company will be Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Kara Lindsay (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Lisa Brescia (Dear Evan Hansen). The cast will also include Kimber Sprawl (Girl From the North Country), Laurel Harris (In Transit), Ryan Vasquez (Waitress), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Brian Flores (Head Over Heels), Solea Pfeiffer (Songs for a New World), Robert Ariza (Spring Awakening), Ximone Rose (Once On This Island) and Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill).



