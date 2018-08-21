Hunter Parrish Will Return to the New York Stage in Good Grief

Stage-and-screen alum Hunter Parrish will make his first off-Broadway appearance this fall, appearing in Good Grief, a New York premiere play written by and co-starring Ngozi Anyanwu (The Deuce), to be directed by Awoye Timpo (Othello) at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. Previews of the previously announced production will begin on October 11 with an opening set for October 30.



Parrish has been seen on Broadway in Spring Awakening and Godspell. His screen credits include Weeds, Quantico, Good Girls Revolt, 17 Again, It's Complicated and RV.



Parrish will take on the role of JD. The cast will also include Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights) as Bro, Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen) as NeNe and Ian Quinlan (The Long Road Home) as MJ.



Good Grief follows Nkechi (Anyanwu), a first-generation Nigerian-American, as she navigates Pennsylvania's suburbs alongside her childhood crush (Quinlan), would-be-philosopher brother (Asomugha) and immigrant parents.



Good Grief is slated to play a limited engagement through November 18. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.