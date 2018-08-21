Whitney Bashor & More to Lead Off-Broadway Revival of Adam Gwon's Ordinary Days

Casting is set for Keen Company's upcoming revival of Adam Gwon's 2009 musical Ordinary Days. The previously announced production, directed by Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein, will begin previews at The Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row on October 2 with an opening set for October 17.



The four-person cast will include Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County), Marc delaCruz (If/Then), Kyle Sherman (Pete the Cat) and 2013 Jimmy Award winner Sarah Lynn Marion.



Ordinary Days tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect in unexpected ways as they search for success, happiness and love.



Ordinary Days will play a limited engagement on November 17.