Odds & Ends: Donna Murphy to Be Honored in Closer Than Ever Benefit & More

Abingdon Theatre Company to Honor Donna Murphy in Closer Than Ever Benefit

Off-Broadway's Abingdon Theatre Company has announced a special one-night-only gala event honoring two-time Tony winner and recent Hello, Dolly! star Donna Murphy. The event, set for October 22 at 6:00pm at The Edison Ballroom, will feature an all-star concert performance of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire's award-winning musical revue Closer Than Ever. "We're thrilled to be honoring the incomparable Donna Murphy at this year's gala," said Tony Speciale, artistic director, Abingdon Theatre Company. "To be able to celebrate her extraordinary talents with this riveting song cycle by the legendary Maltby and Shire is a dream come true." We couldn't agree more.



Andrew Kober & Stephanie Hsu Set for Shaina Taub & Matt Gehring's Shiz

Andrew Kober, recent star of the Public Works production of Twelfth Night, and Stephanie Hsu, current star of Be More Chill, have signed on for a new edition of Shiz, a Broadway-meets-comedy sketch show taking place at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 14 at 11:30pm. Created by Twelfth Night songwriter Shaina Taub and comedian Matt Gehring, Shiz imagines the Tonys as hijacked by Saturday Night Live, giving classic moments from musicals an irreverent mind of their own. The latest evening will also feature the talents of Joel Perez (Fun Home), Liana Hunt (Newsies), Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick), Roe Hartrampf (Unnatural Acts), Nicole Weiss and Fernando Contreras, with music direction by Myrna Conn (Pretty Woman: The Musical).



Interactive Musical Game On Sets World Premiere with Pittsburgh CLO

The acclaimed nonprofit Pittsburgh CLO has announced the world premiere musical Game On, slated appear as part of its new season. Featuring music and concept by David Dabbon (Beetlejuice) with book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens (Forbidden Broadway), the show will be directed by Jen Wineman (Fable) with musical direction by Robert Neumeyer. Inspired by primetime game shows that make every viewer feel like they're in the hot seat, Game On follows three contestants who risk it all to win a record-setting $10 million jackpot. The audience of the musical is present for a "live" taping of the game show to see who comes out on top. Game On will run from November 9 through January 27, 2019.



New York Theatre Workshop to Present New Mandy Patinkin Concert

Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop has announced a two-and-a-half-week fall concert engagement featuring Tony winner Mandy Patinkin. The show, titled Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018, will take place at the Connelly Theater for a run from October 10 through October 28. "Singing onstage is one of the great joys of my life, so I'm back on the boards," said Patinkin in a statement. "Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018 is a marriage of some of my favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from my newest recordings Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018 and Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018. I'm very happy to share Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries 2018, with Adam Ben-David on piano." Patinkin is a Tony winner for Evita whose other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park with George, Falsettos and The Wild Party.



Watch Claybourne Elder & the Cast of Signature's Passion in This Stirring Trailer

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony-winning musical Passion is currently receiving an exciting new staging at Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre. The company has just released a sneak peek at the production, starring Lucille Lortel Award nominee Claybourne Elder, Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz and former Broadway.com vlogger Steffanie Leigh. Watch the talented company below and make plans soon to experience Passion before it concludes its run on September 23.



