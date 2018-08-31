Watch Drag Queen Vicky Vox Slay as Audrey II in Montage from Little Shop at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is currently offering up a pitch-perfect new staging of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's beloved musical Little Shop of Horrors. Maria Aberg directs the outdoor production, featuring a cast led by Marc Antolin as Seymour, Jemima Rooper as Audrey, Matt Willis as Orin and American drag queen Vicky Vox in a fierce turn as the blood-thirsty plant Audrey II. Regent's has just offered up a first-look montage from the production, running through September 22. Watch below and go experience the production for yourself.