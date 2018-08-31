Broadway BUZZ

Vicky Vox in "Little Shop of Horrors" at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
(Photo provided by Jo Allan PR)
Watch Drag Queen Vicky Vox Slay as Audrey II in Montage from Little Shop at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 31, 2018

London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is currently offering up a pitch-perfect new staging of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's beloved musical Little Shop of Horrors. Maria Aberg directs the outdoor production, featuring a cast led by Marc Antolin as Seymour, Jemima Rooper as Audrey, Matt Willis as Orin and American drag queen Vicky Vox in a fierce turn as the blood-thirsty plant Audrey II. Regent's has just offered up a first-look montage from the production, running through September 22. Watch below and go experience the production for yourself.

