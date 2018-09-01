Janet McTeer in Bernhardt/Hamlet, Nicolette Robinson in Waitress & More September Save the Date Picks

The summer months have officially come to an end, but instead of red-hot temperatures, what’s blazing now are the theatrical offerings on Broadway, off-Broadway and beyond. September brings productions about Sarah Bernhardt, snooker and more as well as some choice Broadway casting. We get that you’re bummed to be putting away your beach chair, but check out the Broadway.com staff’s Save the Date picks to ease those back-to-school blues.

September 4 - Nicolette Robinson Clocks in at Waitress

After making her mark off-Broadway in Brooklynite and Invisible Thread, Nicolette Robinson is heading to the Main Stem as Jenna in the Sara Bareilles-scored Waitress. Jessie Mueller (who received a Tony nomination for her performance in the role), Sara Bareilles, Katharine McPhee, Betsy Wolfe and Stephanie Torns have all lent their talents to Jenna. Robinson puts her spin on the character through October 28.



National Editor Ryan Gilbert

“She has a gorgeous voice, but it's Nicolette Robinson's ability to infuse each of her characters with such warmth that makes her a star. Just imagining her singing ‘She Used to Be Mine’ is already giving me goosebumps.”

September 11 - Jennifer Simard Bows in Mean Girls

After landing laughs in Hello, Dolly! and earning a Tony nom for Disaster!, Jennifer Simard returns to Broadway in Tina Fey’s fetch musical. This time, she steps in for Beetlejuice-bound Kerry Butler, taking on the three roles of Mrs. Heron (heronine Cady’s crunchy granola mother), Mrs. George (queen bee Regina George’s "cool mom") and Ms. Norbury (the bespectacled math teacher originally portrayed by Fey herself in the 2004 film).



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"If the youths don't already know about the brilliance that is Jennifer Simard, then they're about to. I can't wait to see her take on three iconic characters in one show! I know she will continue to scene steal."

September 20 - The Office! A Musical Parody Premieres Off-Broadway

Fans of The Office will be thrilled to revisit the fictitious paper company Dunder Mifflin in musical parody form. Friends! The Musical Parody writers Bob and Tobly McSmith have created an immersive show based on the Emmy-winning comedy series. Jim, Pam, Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute and more beloved characters will appear in the show. It’s going to be big. (That’s what she said.)



Animator & Illustrator Ryan Casey

“I can’t wait to see The Office! A Musical Parody! To experience the awkwardness of the iconic series live on stage intrigues me immensely. Jim! Pam! Michael Scott! Take me to Scranton!”

September 25 - Bernhardt/Hamlet Opens on Broadway

Tony winner, Oscar nominee and all-around badass Janet McTeer portrays one of the most legendary performers in history: Sarah Bernhardt. Smash scribe Theresa Rebeck’s new play centers on the international stage celeb as she sets out to tackle the role of Hamlet. Though Bernhardt’s make-or-break career move took place in 1899, leave it to Rebeck to examine issues of gender equality that still ring true in 2018.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"Savvy playwright Theresa Rebeck is training her incisive eye on the greatest actress in the world’s real-life take on the greatest stage role. I can’t wait to see towering talent McTeer turn once again to comedy."

September 27 - The Nap Opens on Broadway

Despite its title, you won’t want to doze off during this one. Richard Bean, who penned the uproarious One Man, Two Guvnors, returns to Broadway with a comedy about snooker, a British variation of pool. Ben Schnetzer makes his Broadway debut as Dylan Spokes, a star on the rise who arrives at a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities. John Ellison Conlee, Johanna Day, Alexandra Billings and more join the cast of wildly colorful characters in this fast-paced production.



Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

“Getting to learn more about the world of snooker from Ahmed Aly Elsayed, a snooker national champion and getting to see Alexandra Billings make her Broadway debut? Sign me up!"

September 30 - Daniel Breaker at Joe’s Pub

Passing Strange Tony nominee, egg-cellent chef and Hamilton’s current damn fool that shot him Daniel Breaker will take the Joe’s Pub stage for an evening of refreshing, soulful twists on everything from rock to R&B jams. Four-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad and Jacob Ming-Trent will join Breaker on stage as special guests. Trust—you’ve got to be in the room where this happens.



Video Director/Editor Mark Hayes

“Daniel Breaker is killing it (pun intended) as Aaron Burr. Between his amazing voice, encyclopedic knowledge of music and incomparable wit, this will be an awesome chance to catch him in a more intimate setting.”



