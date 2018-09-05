Broadway BUZZ

The cast and creatives of "The Nap"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
New Broadway Comedy The Nap Kicks Off Performances
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 5, 2018

Previews begin on September 5 for The Nap, a new comedy about the world of snooker—the British version of pool—written by Olivier nominee Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors). Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs the production, slated to open on September 27 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The talent-packed company of The Nap includes Tony nominee Johanna Day, Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee, four-time 2018 United States National Snooker Champion Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Ben Schnetzer, Alexandra Billings, Heather Lind, Max Gordon Moore, Bhavesh Patel and Thomas Jay Ryan.

The play centers on Dylan Spokes (Schnetzer), a fast-rising young star who arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match-fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan is forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that includes his ex-convict dad (Conlee), saucy mom (Day), quick-tongued manager (Moore) and a renowned gangster (Billings).

The creative team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design) and Lindsay Jones (sound design). The Nap is scheduled to play a limited run through November 11.

The Nap

Richard Bean's very funny look at the world of snooker—the British version of pool.
View Comments

