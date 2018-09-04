Hailey Kilgore Returns to Tony-Winning Once On This Island

Original cast member Hailey Kilgore dances back into the acclaimed revival of Once On This Island in the role of Ti Moune on September 4. The Tony nominee and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner had been on leave from the production following an injury. Kilgore replaces Loren Lott, who had been playing Ti Moune in the interim.



The first Broadway revival of Once On This Island began previews on November 9, 2017 and officially opened on December 3. The production is directed Tony nominee Michael Arden, choreographed by Camille A. Brown and music-directed by Alvin Hough Jr.



Once On This Island is the winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical as well as the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Musical Revival.



