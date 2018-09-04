Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Hailey Kilgore Returns to Tony-Winning Once On This Island
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 4, 2018
Hailey Kilgore in "Once On This Island"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Original cast member Hailey Kilgore dances back into the acclaimed revival of Once On This Island in the role of Ti Moune on September 4. The Tony nominee and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner had been on leave from the production following an injury. Kilgore replaces Loren Lott, who had been playing Ti Moune in the interim.

The first Broadway revival of Once On This Island began previews on November 9, 2017 and officially opened on December 3. The production is directed Tony nominee Michael Arden, choreographed by Camille A. Brown and music-directed by Alvin Hough Jr.

Once On This Island is the winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical as well as the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Musical Revival.

Once On This Island

Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival for a Musical, bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythm and dance.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hailey Kilgore Returns to Tony-Winning Once On This Island
  2. Sutton Foster to Star in My One and Only Benefit at Broadway's Sondheim Theatre
  3. Nicolette Robinson Makes Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress
  4. Mike Faist to Lead New Play Days of Rage by Dear Evan Hansen Scribe Steven Levenson
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Summer Obsessions You Want See Inspire a Broadway Musical

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters