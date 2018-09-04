Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Summer Obsessions You Want See Inspire a Broadway Musical
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 4, 2018
September is officially here which means summer is coming to an end. This summer has given us some major pop culture moments that we think should translate to the stage. In honor of the incredible movies, TV shows and music we were blessed with this season, we asked you to choose which summer obsessions you would like to see inspire a Broadway musical. Here are your top 10 picks!

10. Pray for the Wicked by Panic! At the Disco

9. Sweetener by Ariana Grande

8. Incredibles 2

7. Pose

6. Queer Eye

5. Ocean's 8

4. Eighth Grade

3.To All The Boys I've Loved Before

2. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

1. Crazy Rich Asians

