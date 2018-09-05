Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Theaters Will Dim Lights in Memory of Tony Winner Carole Shelley
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 5, 2018
Carole Shelley
(Photo: Getty Images)

The Broadway League has announced that four Broadway theaters will dim their marquee lights in memory of the Tony-winning actress Carole Shelley, who passed away on August 31 at age 79. The Committee of Theatre Owners has decided that the Gershwin Theatre, Walter Kerr Theatre, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre and Imperial Theatre marquee lights be dimmed in her memory tonight, September 5, at exactly 6:45pm for one minute.

Shelley earned a Tony Award for her performance as Mrs. Kendal in The Elephant Man (1979). Her other Broadway roles include a memorable turn as Gwendolyn Pigeon in The Odd Couple (1965), which she reprised on the big screen (1968) and the small screen (1970).

Shelley was also Tony-nominated for her performances in Stepping Out (1987) and Billy Elliot (2009). She originated the role of Madame Morrible in the now-long-running hit musical Wicked (2003).

In 2014, Shelley took over the role of Miss Shingle in the Tony-winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, which marked her final Broadway credit.

