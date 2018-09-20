Tony Winner Judy Kaye Is the New Dowager Empress of Broadway's Anastasia

Judy Kaye is returning to Broadway! The legendary two-time Tony winner will join the company of Anastasia in the role of the Dowager Empress on September 28. Kaye will replace original cast member Mary Beth Peil, who will conclude her Tony-nominated run in the hit musical on September 23.



Kaye earned Tony Awards for her performances in The Phantom of the Opera and Nice Work If You Can Get It. Her other Broadway credits include Tony-nommed turns in Mamma Mia! and Souvenir, with additional turns in On the Twentieth Century, Grease, Ragtime, Wicked, Sweeney Todd and Cinderella.



Kaye joins a cast led by Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare as Anya, Zach Adkins as Dmitry, John Bolton as Vlad, Vicki Lewis as Countess Lily and Max von Essen as Gleb.



Anastasia features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The production is directed by Darko Tresnjak and choreographed by Stephen Flaherty with music direction by Thomas Murray.