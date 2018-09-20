Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Tony Winner Judy Kaye Is the New Dowager Empress of Broadway's Anastasia
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 20, 2018
Judy Kaye
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Judy Kaye is returning to Broadway! The legendary two-time Tony winner will join the company of Anastasia in the role of the Dowager Empress on September 28. Kaye will replace original cast member Mary Beth Peil, who will conclude her Tony-nominated run in the hit musical on September 23.

Kaye earned Tony Awards for her performances in The Phantom of the Opera and Nice Work If You Can Get It. Her other Broadway credits include Tony-nommed turns in Mamma Mia! and Souvenir, with additional turns in On the Twentieth Century, Grease, Ragtime, Wicked, Sweeney Todd and Cinderella.

Kaye joins a cast led by Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare as Anya, Zach Adkins as Dmitry, John Bolton as Vlad, Vicki Lewis as Countess Lily and Max von Essen as Gleb.

Anastasia features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The production is directed by Darko Tresnjak and choreographed by Stephen Flaherty with music direction by Thomas Murray.

Anastasia

The spectacular stage adaptation of the 1997 film, featuring a score by Ahrens and Flaherty.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti, Brought to You by Masterpass
  2. Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer on Their Creative Kinship with The Waverly Gallery
  3. Cuba Gooding Jr. Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Return in Chicago
  4. Raul Esparza Sets New York Stage Return in Bertolt Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
  5. Hey Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Robert Brown Is Still Waiting for You to Star in Parade

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters