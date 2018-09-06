Broadway BUZZ

Serve with a Smile! Broadway Favorite Christine Dwyer Will Lead the National Tour of Waitress
News
by Ryan Gilbert • Sep 6, 2018
Christine Dwyer
(Photo: Shani Hadjian Photography)

She'll be pouring you a cup and saying, "Hello, how ya been?" Broadway and tour favorite Christine Dwyer is joining the national tour of the hit Broadway musical Waitress. Current Waitress leading lady Desi Oakley will pass the rolling pin to Dwyer on September 28, when the show plays a week-long engagement at Salt Lake City's Eccles Theatre.

Dwyer recently led the first national tour of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning musical Finding Neverland. She has also starred as Elphaba in the Broadway and touring productions of Wicked and was featured in the Rent national tour.

The current Waitress tour cast also includes Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Bryan Fenkart as Dr. Pomatter, Nick Bailey as Earl and Ryan G. Dunkin as Cal, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Larry Marshall as Joe and Jeremy Morse as Ogie.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna—a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible hit features original music and lyrics by six time Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

To find out when Waitress is headed to your city, click here.

