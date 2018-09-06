Jon Tenney & More Complete the Cast of Tom Stoppard's New York Premiere The Hard Problem

Casting is complete for The Hard Problem, a new play by Tom Stoppard making its New York premiere at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. Jack O'Brien will direct the production, set to begin off-Broadway performances on October 25 with an official opening night set for November 19.



Newly announced stars include Jon Tenney (Major Crimes), Robert Petkoff (Ragtime), John Patrick Doherty (Macbeth), Eleanor Handley (Royal Pains), Olivia Hebert (An American Daughter), Sagar Kiran (The Golden Goose), Madeleine Pace (Once), Baylen Thomas (The Big Knife) and Kim N. Wong (The Deuce).



The join the previously announced Adelaide Clemens (Hold On to Me Darling), Eshan Bay (Can You Forgive Her?), Nina Grollman (The Iceman Cometh), Katie Beth Hall (The New 35), Tara Summers (Mercy Street), Karoline Xu (The Tens) and Chris O'Shea.



The Hard Problem follows a conflict faced by Hilary (Clemens), a young psychology researcher at the Krohl Institute for Brain Science, where psychology and biology meet.



The Hard Problem will feature sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Marc Salzberg and original music by Bob James. The work is scheduled to play a limited run through January 6, 2019.