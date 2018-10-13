Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Odds & Ends: Renee Fleming Sings from Dear Evan Hansen & Light in the Piazza on New Broadway Album & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 7, 2018
Renée Fleming
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Renee Fleming Sings from Dear Evan Hansen & Light in the Piazza on New Broadway Album
Carousel Tony nominee Renee Fleming, whose stunning "You'll Never Walk Alone" stirred audiences this season, has now lent her gorgeous vocals to even more Broadway tunes. With today's release of her new album, entitled Broadway, the silver-voiced opera star sings "So Big, So Small" from the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, "Fable" from The Light in the Piazza, "A Wonderful Guy" from South Pacific and the title number from The Sound of Music. Listen here and cross your fingers that Fleming plays one of these iconic roles onstage soon.

Beth Krakower, Publicist of Composers & Cast Albums, Dies at 47
Beth Krakower, whose efforts as a publicist helped grow the landscape of original cast albums, died in Santa Monica on September 5, according to Deadline. She was 47. The cause of death was breast cancer. As a publicist, Krakower's clients included award-winning film and television composers, including The Walking Dead's Bear McCreary, House of Cards' Jeff Beal and Mission: Impossible theme composer Lalo Schifrin, who was recently announced as the recipient of a special Oscar. Through her agency CineMedia Promotions, Krakower helped to publicize cast albums, with recent clients including the acclaimed London revival of Dreamgirls and Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

It’s Not the End of the World, Written & Performed by Adam Lubitz, to Play Off-Broadway's Theatre Row
United Solo, the world's largest solo theater festival, has announced Adam Lubitz's It’s Not the End of the World as a selection to be presented in its 9th season. The new work, written and performed by Lubitz, will appear off-Broadway at Theatre Row on October 13 at 7:30pm. It’s Not the End of the World follows Ned Stevens, whose interest in a pizza gal pulls him into a race to save New York City and the world from an evil mastermind. For a look at the full lineup of shows in the United Solo Theatre Festival, click here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Actress Sarah Mackenzie Baron Lands Role of Michael Scott in The Office! A Musical Parody
  2. Beetlejuice Musical to Open at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre in 2019
  3. Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones & Daniel Radcliffe Prep for The Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway
  4. Broadway Favorite Christine Dwyer Will Lead the National Tour of Waitress
  5. See the Cast & Creatives of Dear Evan Hansen's National Tour Ahead of Its Launch

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters