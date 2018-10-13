Odds & Ends: Renee Fleming Sings from Dear Evan Hansen & Light in the Piazza on New Broadway Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Renee Fleming Sings from Dear Evan Hansen & Light in the Piazza on New Broadway Album

Carousel Tony nominee Renee Fleming, whose stunning "You'll Never Walk Alone" stirred audiences this season, has now lent her gorgeous vocals to even more Broadway tunes. With today's release of her new album, entitled Broadway, the silver-voiced opera star sings "So Big, So Small" from the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, "Fable" from The Light in the Piazza, "A Wonderful Guy" from South Pacific and the title number from The Sound of Music. Listen here and cross your fingers that Fleming plays one of these iconic roles onstage soon.



Beth Krakower, Publicist of Composers & Cast Albums, Dies at 47

Beth Krakower, whose efforts as a publicist helped grow the landscape of original cast albums, died in Santa Monica on September 5, according to Deadline. She was 47. The cause of death was breast cancer. As a publicist, Krakower's clients included award-winning film and television composers, including The Walking Dead's Bear McCreary, House of Cards' Jeff Beal and Mission: Impossible theme composer Lalo Schifrin, who was recently announced as the recipient of a special Oscar. Through her agency CineMedia Promotions, Krakower helped to publicize cast albums, with recent clients including the acclaimed London revival of Dreamgirls and Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.



It’s Not the End of the World, Written & Performed by Adam Lubitz, to Play Off-Broadway's Theatre Row

United Solo, the world's largest solo theater festival, has announced Adam Lubitz's It’s Not the End of the World as a selection to be presented in its 9th season. The new work, written and performed by Lubitz, will appear off-Broadway at Theatre Row on October 13 at 7:30pm. It’s Not the End of the World follows Ned Stevens, whose interest in a pizza gal pulls him into a race to save New York City and the world from an evil mastermind. For a look at the full lineup of shows in the United Solo Theatre Festival, click here.