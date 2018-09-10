Denise Van Outen Delays Return to London's Chicago

On the day that Denise Van Outen was due to start rehearsals as Velma Kelly in London's Chicago, it was discovered that she had suffered a stress fracture in her heel. As a result, the actress will no longer be playing the role from September 24 through November 17 as previously announced. Her replacement will be announced shortly, and new dates for Van Outen to return to the show will be set soon.



New to the role of Velma, Van Outen was formerly seen as Roxie Hart in Chicago in London and on Broadway. Her other London stage credits include Tell Me on a Sunday, Legally Blonde, Rent and her solo show Some Girl I Used to Know. On TV, van Outen currently judges Ireland’s Got Talent, having previously judged BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do and I’d Do Anything alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber.



The West End Chicago cast includes Alexandra Burke as Roxie Hart, Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly, Duncan James as Billy Flynn, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton and Paul Rider as Amos Hart.



