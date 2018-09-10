Broadway BUZZ

Mamie Parris to Return to School of Rock as Principal Rosalie Mullins
News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 10, 2018
Mamie Parris

A new principal is taking over at Horace Green! Broadway favorite Mamie Parris, who originated the role of Patty in School of Rock is returning, but this time she will play Rosalie Mullins beginning on September 25. Parris is taking over the role from Katherine McLaughlin, who will play her final performance on September 23.

Parris recently concluded starring in the world premiere staging of Dave in Washington, D.C. In addition to School of Rock, her Broadway credits include Cats, On the Twentieth Century, Ragtime, 110 in the Shade and The Drowsy Chaperone. Parris has also been part of the touring productions of 9 to 5, Legally Blonde and Wicked.

She joins a cast that features Justin Collette, Jonathan Gould, Lori Eve Marinacci, Conner John Gillooly, Matthew Jost, Levi Buksbazen, Montgomery Lamb, Jordan Cole, Ava Briglia, Hudson Loverro and Layla Capers.

With a book by Julian Fellowes, a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater, School of Rock is directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter.

School of Rock will play its previously announced final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on January 20, 2019.

Newsletters