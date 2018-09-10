Titanic Revival Aims for a 2019-2020 Broadway Bow

We knew a Titanic revival might have its sights set on Broadway. According to an Equity casting notice, the production is aiming for a bow on the Great White Way during the 2019-2020 season.

The mounting from South Korea's OD Company, which played the Charlotte Theatre in Seoul last year, features an immersive design concept by Paul Tate De Poo III and was helmed by Broadway veteran Eric Schaeffer, who directed an acclaimed 2016 production of Titanic at Virginia's Signature Theatre, where he is the artistic director. Schaeffer is listed as the director on the Equity casting notice.



Titanic is set on the ocean liner RMS Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912. With music and lyrics by Tony winner Maury Yeston and a book by Tony winner Peter Stone, Titanic opened on Broadway in 1997, winning five Tony Awards including Best Musical. An unrelated Broadway revival of Titanic was announced for Broadway in 2014. That production was later postponed.



Get a look at footage from the South Korea production of Titanic below.



