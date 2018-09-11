Broadway BUZZ

Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 11, 2018
Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Three-time Tony winner Nathan Lane and two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin will head to Broadway this season in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, a new comedy by Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac. Five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe will direct the production, which is scheduled to begin performances on March 5 and open on April 11 at the Booth Theatre.

In Gary, Mac’s singular world view intersects with Shakespeare’s first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. The play is set during the fall of the Roman Empire, when the years of bloody battles are over: The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants (played by Lane and Martin) are charged with cleaning up the bodies. It’s only 400 B.C.—but it feels like the end of the world.

Lane garnered his third Tony Award this year for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in the Tony-winning revival of Angels in America. He has won Tony Awards for The Producers and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and picked up additional nominations for The Front PageGuys & Dolls and The Nance. His other Broadway credits include It's Only a Play, The Addams Family, Butley, November, Waiting for Godot, The Odd Couple, The Frogs, Love! Valour! Compassion!, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Some Americans Abroad and Present Laughter.

Martin first gained recognition on the sketch show SCTV and is known for her roles in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 1 and 2. She won a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in My Favorite Year and for her performance in Pippin in 2013. She has also been Tony-nominated for her roles in Young Frankenstein, Candide and Oklahoma! and Noises Off.

The creative team for Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus includes scenic designer Santo Loquasto, costume designer Ann Roth and lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin star in Taylor Mac's new play, intersecting his world view with Shakespeare's first tragedy.
