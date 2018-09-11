Odds & Ends: Broadway Stars to Lend Voices to Bob's Burgers Musical Episode & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Bob's Burgers Season Nine Premieres with Musical Episode Featuring Broadway Favorites

Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs and The Book of Mormon Tony nominees Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad are set to appear in an upcoming musical episode of Bob's Burgers in honor of the show's 150th episode, which also marks its ninth season premiere. The episode, "Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now," will feature four original songs and focuses on Tina Belcher hunting for her soulmate at auditions for her favorite boy band. Look for it on Fox on September 30 at 8:30PM.

Obie Winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins to Host Intimate Literary Salon

Celebrated playwright, MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient and Obie winer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is set to co-host a literary salon at Park Avenue Armory on September 23. Jacobs-Jenkins, known for Gloria, Appropriate and An Octoroon, will be joined by School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play scribe Jocelyn Bioh. The night will feature rising writers that are challenging the literary art form like Alesha Harris (Is God Is), Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog) and Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined). There will also be two panel discussions as well as performances by choreographer The Feath3r Theory's Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop composer Michael R. Jackson and films by performance artist Narcissister.



Netflix Acquires Tarell Alvin McCraney's High Flying Bird, Starring André Holland

Netflix has bought the global rights to sport drama High Flying Bird, starring André Holland and Zazie Beetz, according to Deadline. Holland appeared on Broadway in Joe Turner's Come and Gone and Jitney, while Beetz is known for Atlanta and Deadpool 2. Written by Moonlight's Tarell Alvin McCraney, who wrote the upcoming Broadway play Choir Boy, High Flying Bird is directed by Steven Soderbergh and follows a sports agent who pitches a rookie basketball client an intriguing and controversial business proposition. Netflix is planning a 2019 global rollout.