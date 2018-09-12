Hannah Elless & More the Cast of The Other Josh Cohen Off-Broadway

Complete casting has been announced for The Other Josh Cohen. Bright Star alum Hannah Elless and Drama Desk nominee Kate Wetherhead will join the cast, as well as Elizabeth Nestlerode, Luke Darnell and Louis Tucci. The musical comedy features a book and score by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, who co-star in the title roles, and will appear at the Westside Theatre this fall in a production directed Tony nominee Hunter Foster. Previews will begin on October 26 with an official opening night set for November 12.



The show centers on Josh Cohen, who just can’t get a break. He’s single, broke and to top it all off, his apartment has been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Soon, though, his luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever.



Originally developed at the New York Musical Festival, The Other Josh Cohen premiered in 2012 at off-Broadway's Soho Playhouse. In 2014, the show played an acclaimed engagement at Millburn, New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse, which was followed by a limited run at Rochester, New York's Geva Theatre Center.

As previously reported, a star-studded recording of the musical featuring Sutton Foster, James Monroe Iglehart, Brian d'Arcy James, Richard Kind, Jenn Colella, Caissie Levy, Lindsay Mendez, Celia Keenan-Bolger and more, will be released on October 19, 2018.



The production will play a limited engagement through February 24, 2019.