Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti
2018 Fall Preview
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 13, 2018
Laura Benanti
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

The fall theater season is here with an abundance of new Broadway offerings. Get ready to fill your calendar with new plays and musicals and exciting revivals. To help get a handle on what's to come, Broadway.com presents our 2018 Fall Theater Preview, hosted by Tony winner Laura Benanti and sponsored by Masterpass.

Over the next 10 days, we will get the scoop on the new crop of shows by chatting with American Son's Jeremy Jordan, Bernhardt/Hamlet star Janet McTeer, The Prom duo Brooks Ashmanskas and Beth Leavel, The Nap newcomer Ben Schnetzer, The Lifespan of a Fact's Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, King Kong leading lady Christiani Pitts, The Waverly Gallery scribe Kenneth Lonergan and director Lila Neugebauer, Torch Song's Michael Urie, Ward Horton and Jack DiFalco and The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block.

Benanti, who will return to Broadway this fall as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, won a Tony Award for Gypsy and was nominated for her performances in She Loves MeWomen on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Into the Woods and Swing! She has also appeared on Broadway in Meteor Shower, In the Next Room, The Wedding Singer, Nine and The Sound of Music. Her screen credits include Supergirl, Nashville, The Sound of Music Live!, The Playboy Club, Go On, Starved, Law & Order: SVU, Royal Pains, Eli Stone, The Big C and Elementary.

Enjoy the fall theater season!

