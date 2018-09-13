See Ben Schnetzer & the Cast of the New Broadway Comedy The Nap in these Show Photos

The Nap, a new comedy from Richard Beane about the world of the British billiards game snooker, started previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 5. Check out these production shots of the cast, including leading man Ben Schnetzer, John Ellison Conlee, Johanna Day, Transparent star Alexandra Billings, Bhavesh Patel, Thomas Jay Ryan, Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Max Gordon Moore, Heather Lind and Ethan Hovain. The Nap, directed by Daniel Sullivan, officially opens September 27.