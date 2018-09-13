Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
See Ben Schnetzer & the Cast of the New Broadway Comedy The Nap in these Show Photos
First Look
by Eric King • Sep 13, 2018
Bhavesh Patel, Thomas Jay Ryan, Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Max Gordon Moore, Ben Schnetzer, John Ellison Conlee, Johanna Day, Heather Lind, Alexandra Billings and Ethan Hovain in 'The Nap'
(Photos: Joan Marcus)

The Nap, a new comedy from Richard Beane about the world of the British billiards game snooker, started previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 5. Check out these production shots of the cast, including leading man Ben Schnetzer, John Ellison Conlee, Johanna Day, Transparent star Alexandra Billings, Bhavesh Patel, Thomas Jay Ryan, Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Max Gordon Moore, Heather Lind and Ethan Hovain. The Nap, directed by Daniel Sullivan, officially opens September 27. 

View Photo Gallery

The Nap

Richard Bean's very funny look at the world of snooker—the British version of pool.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview
  2. Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
  3. Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer Changes Title to Marie
  4. Tatiana Maslany to Join Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway
  5. Ruth Wilson, Jayne Houdyshell & More Join Glenda Jackson for King Lear

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters