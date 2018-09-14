PIX11 to Partner with The Broadway Channel to Air Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: 'Falling for Broadway'

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.



Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-Award winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Falling for Broadway" will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, September 16 at 6:00pm ET and on WSFL-TV in Miami on Saturday, September 15 at 11:00pm ET.



Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Falling for Broadway" will feature:

The world premiere of Bernhardt/Hamlet begins previews and we caught up with Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning actress Janet McTeer on her first day of rehearsals as she prepares to take on the role of Sarah Bernhardt as Hamlet

Be More Chill sold out off-Broadway before it began its run and now is headed for Broadway—we talk to composer Joe Iconis about how this show's music became a viral phenomenon

Tamsen sits down with Seinfeld's John O'Hurley to chat about returning to his favorite role on Broadway: Billy Flynn in Chicago

King Kong the musical is gearing up to be the biggest production this fall—and we'll give you a sneak peek of Kong onstage

Nicolette Robinson steps into the lead role of Jenna in Waitress and talks to us about the powerful connection she has with the songs of Sara Bareilles

Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek has a Broadway.com minute.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.

Watch Tamsen's chat withstar Nicolette Robinson below.