PIX11 to Partner with The Broadway Channel to Air Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: 'Falling for Broadway'

Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Getty Images)
PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.
Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-Award winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Falling for Broadway" will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, September 16 at 6:00pm ET and on WSFL-TV in Miami on Saturday, September 15 at 11:00pm ET.
Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "Falling for Broadway" will feature:
- The world premiere of Bernhardt/Hamlet begins previews and we caught up with Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning actress Janet McTeer on her first day of rehearsals as she prepares to take on the role of Sarah Bernhardt as Hamlet
- Be More Chill sold out off-Broadway before it began its run and now is headed for Broadway—we talk to composer Joe Iconis about how this show's music became a viral phenomenon
- Tamsen sits down with Seinfeld's John O'Hurley to chat about returning to his favorite role on Broadway: Billy Flynn in Chicago
- King Kong the musical is gearing up to be the biggest production this fall—and we'll give you a sneak peek of Kong onstage
- Nicolette Robinson steps into the lead role of Jenna in Waitress and talks to us about the powerful connection she has with the songs of Sara Bareilles
- Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek has a Broadway.com minute.
Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.
Watch Tamsen's chat with Waitress
star Nicolette Robinson below.