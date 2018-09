Former Broadway.com vlogger Mark Ballas is back on the boards! He started strutting his stuff in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots on September 11. Broadway.com snapped some fun pics of his curtain call on September 12 as well as some exclusive shots from backstage. Check out the photos of Ballas and his co-stars J. Harrison Ghee and Carrie St. Louis, and let Kinky Boots raise you up at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre!

What a view! Mark Ballas takes in the applause.