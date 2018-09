Want something that's going to get you even more hyped up for The Cher Show? We've got you, babe! Broadway.com has the exclusive new TV spot for the eagerly anticipated musical about the music icon: she's a babe, she's a lady, she's a star! Check out the promo below, and take a peek at the fabulous art as well. The Cher Show begins performances at the Neil Simon Theatre on November 1.

The Babe

The Lady