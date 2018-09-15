Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Starring Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 15, 2018
Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tickets are now on sale for Pulitzer finalist Taylor Mac's Broadway-debut play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, arriving at the Booth Theatre in 2019. Five-time Tony winner George C. Wolfe will direct the production, beginning previews on March 5 with an opening scheduled for April 11. Three-time Tony winner Nathan Lane and two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin will star.

In Gary, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants (played by Lane and Martin) are charged with cleaning up the bodies. It’s only 400 B.C.—but it feels like the end of the world.

The production will feature scenic design by Santo Loquasto and costume design by Ann Roth, with lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin star in Taylor Mac's new play, intersecting his world view with Shakespeare's first tragedy.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti, Brought to You by Masterpass
  2. Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
  3. Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer Changes Title to Marie
  4. Tatiana Maslany to Join Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway
  5. Ruth Wilson, Jayne Houdyshell & More Join Glenda Jackson for King Lear

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters