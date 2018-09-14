Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Robert Fairchild with the company of London's "An American in Paris"
(Photo: Johan Persson)
Exclusive! Watch Tony Nominee Robert Fairchild's Dynamic 'Fidgety Feet' Before An American in Paris Arrives in Cinemas
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 14, 2018

Moviegoers across the United States will soon have the chance to experience the hit stage-musical adaptation of the Gershwins' An American in Paris. A filmed version of the tuner's London transfer, featuring Tony-nominated Broadway stars Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope, will appear in U.S. cinemas on September 20 and September 23. To gear up for the can't-miss event, Broadway.com is presenting an exclusive first look featuring Fairchild with the company singing and dancing the showstopping number "Fidgety Feet." Watch the talented stars below, then check out cinema locations and buy tickets to experience An American in Paris for yourself.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti, Brought to You by Masterpass
  2. Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
  3. Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer Changes Title to Marie
  4. Tatiana Maslany to Join Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway
  5. Ruth Wilson, Jayne Houdyshell & More Join Glenda Jackson for King Lear

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters