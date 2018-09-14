Exclusive! Watch Tony Nominee Robert Fairchild's Dynamic 'Fidgety Feet' Before An American in Paris Arrives in Cinemas

Moviegoers across the United States will soon have the chance to experience the hit stage-musical adaptation of the Gershwins' An American in Paris. A filmed version of the tuner's London transfer, featuring Tony-nominated Broadway stars Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope, will appear in U.S. cinemas on September 20 and September 23. To gear up for the can't-miss event, Broadway.com is presenting an exclusive first look featuring Fairchild with the company singing and dancing the showstopping number "Fidgety Feet." Watch the talented stars below, then check out cinema locations and buy tickets to experience An American in Paris for yourself.