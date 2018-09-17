Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Picks for the 2018 Emmy-Nominated Series That Should Become Musicals
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 17, 2018
Ellie Kemper in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Sterling K. Brown in "This Is Us," Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Gaten Matarazzo in "Stranger Things" & Claire Foy in "The Crown"
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

The 70th annual Emmy Awards will air on NBC on September 17, and some of Broadway's brightest will be in attendance as nominees. As previously reported, the evening's noms include Darren Criss for his performance in FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for their music and lyrics of A Christmas Story Live!, Brandon Victor Dixon and Sara Bareilles for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and many more. In honor of the awards, we asked you which Emmy-nominated series would make the best musical. Check out which shows made the cut!

10. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

9. Atlanta

8. Game of Thrones

7. Stranger Things

6. The Crown

5. The Handmaid's Tale

4. This Is Us

3. Glow

2. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

