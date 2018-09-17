Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Alum Darren Criss Wins First Emmy for American Crime Story; Tony Nominee Jeff Daniels Triumphs for Godless
News
by Eric King • Sep 17, 2018
Darren Criss
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty)

Broadway alum Darren Criss took home his first Emmy Award on September 17 for his chilling take on murderer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The leading man of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying was up against fierce competition in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, including Broadway vet Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower), recent EGOT-er John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose), Jesse Plemons (USS Callister: Black Mirror) and Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso). 

"Oh my God. You guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life," Criss said in his acceptance speech. "Actors are really only as good as the moments they are given and the moments they are granted. So I am profoundly indebted to my friend Ryan Murphy for entrusting me with this opportunity of a lifetime and for believing in me."

He also added, "Unlike the character I played, I was lucky enough to be raised in a home that was very loving and emphasized the value of hard work, compassion and not taking yourself too seriously."

Criss replaced twice on Broadway, first in 2012 as J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business, then in 2015, as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. 

Two-time Tony nominee Daniels, who will return to the Great White Way in Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird this December, did win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of a villainous outlaw in Netflix's Godless.

