Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Ethan Slater with the original cast of "SpongeBob SquarePants"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Broadway Grosses: SpongeBob SquarePants Surpasses One Million Dollars as Audiences Bid Farewell to Bikini Bottom
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 17, 2018

Teary-eyed audiences might have said goodbye to the 12-time Tony-nominated musical SpongeBob SquarePants on September 16, but in its final week on Broadway, the fan-favorite tuner based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon saw a hearty boost at the box office. The musical took in a gross of $1,052,896.50, up from last week's intake of $828,817.50, filling the Palace to 94.18% capacity, a strong increase from last week's attendance of 80.97%. This might feel like goodbye to SpongeBob SquarePants for now, but the show will soon delight audiences across the country when it launches a national tour in 2019, so there is still plenty to look forward to for SpongeBob and his family of friends.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 16:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,201,498.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,004,006.00)
3. The Lion King ($1,925,953.00)
4. Frozen ($1,601,096.50)
5. Wicked ($1,460,436.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Bernhardt/Hamlet ($301,943.20)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($296,680.75)
3. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($255,805.25)
2. Head Over Heels ($232,461.25)
1. The Nap ($187,664.00)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.41%)
2. Hamilton (101.76%)
3. Come From Away (101.65%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (100.93%)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (100.00%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Nap (77.02%)
4. Gettin' the Band Back Together (75.92%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (70.68%)
2. School of Rock (61.72%)
1. Head Over Heels (44.44%)

Source: The Broadway League

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti, Brought to You by Masterpass
  2. Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda Bring Magic to the Big Screen in First Trailer for Mary Poppins Returns
  3. American Son Star Jeremy Jordan on Returning to Broadway and Smashing Preconceived Ideas
  4. Ben Schnetzer Dives into British Pool with the New Comedy Thriller The Nap
  5. Brooks Ashmanskas and Beth Leavel Rub Elbows with Non-Theater People in The Prom

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters