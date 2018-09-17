Broadway Grosses: SpongeBob SquarePants Surpasses One Million Dollars as Audiences Bid Farewell to Bikini Bottom

Teary-eyed audiences might have said goodbye to the 12-time Tony-nominated musical SpongeBob SquarePants on September 16, but in its final week on Broadway, the fan-favorite tuner based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon saw a hearty boost at the box office. The musical took in a gross of $1,052,896.50, up from last week's intake of $828,817.50, filling the Palace to 94.18% capacity, a strong increase from last week's attendance of 80.97%. This might feel like goodbye to SpongeBob SquarePants for now, but the show will soon delight audiences across the country when it launches a national tour in 2019, so there is still plenty to look forward to for SpongeBob and his family of friends.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 16:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,201,498.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,004,006.00)
3. The Lion King ($1,925,953.00)
4. Frozen ($1,601,096.50)
5. Wicked ($1,460,436.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Bernhardt/Hamlet ($301,943.20)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($296,680.75)
3. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($255,805.25)
2. Head Over Heels ($232,461.25)
1. The Nap ($187,664.00)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.41%)
2. Hamilton (101.76%)
3. Come From Away (101.65%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (100.93%)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (100.00%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Nap (77.02%)
4. Gettin' the Band Back Together (75.92%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (70.68%)
2. School of Rock (61.72%)
1. Head Over Heels (44.44%)
Source: The Broadway League
