Public Theater Announces Casting for New York Premiere Wild Goose Dreams

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has set full casting for Wild Goose Dreams, a New York premiere play written by Hansol Jung, arriving at the Public this fall. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman will direct the previously announced production, slated to begin previews on October 30 with an opening set for November 14.



The cast will include Joél Pérez (Fun Home), Obie winner Francis Jue (The World of Extreme Happiness), Dan Domingues (The Great Immensity), Lulu Fall (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Peter Kim (Kung Fu), Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock), Jamar Williams (Invisible Thread) and Katrina Yaukey (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), with Kendyl Ito and Michelle Krusiec.



Wild Goose Dreams centers on Minsung, a South Korean man whose wife and daughter have moved to America for a better life. Deeply lonely, he escapes onto the Internet and meets Nanhee, a young defector forced to leave her family behind in North Korea. Amid the endless noise of the modern world, where likes and shares have taken the place of love and touch, Minsung and Nanhee try their best to be real for each other.



Wild Goose Dreams is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 9.