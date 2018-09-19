RuPaul's Drag Race Judge Michelle Visage Will Step Into Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End

Michelle Visage is best known for her biting critiques of the looks that strut down the runway on RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, she'll be making her West End debut as an intolerant high school teacher who hates drag. The Drag Race judge and 90s girl group singer has been cast as the conservative Miss Hedge in the hit London musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Visage takes over for Tamsin Carroll in the role on October 18 for a limited run through January 26, 2019.



Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie, a boy who has to fight prejudice to live out his drag queen dreams. The musical, with a score by The Feeling lead singer and songwriter Dan Gillespie Sells and a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, was nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. A feature film adaptation is also in the works from the musical's creators.



Visage joins the current cast, which includes John McCrea as Jamie, Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Lucie Shorthouse as Pritti Pasha, Lee Ross as Hugo/Loco Chanel, Alex Anstey as Laika Virgin, Luke Baker as Dean Paxton,Courtney Bowman as Fatimah, Marvyn Charles, Ken Christiansen as Jamie’s Dad, Jordan Cunningham as Sayid, Daniel Davids as Levi, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Ryan Hughes as Mickey, Daniel Jacob as Sandra Bollock, Cherelle Jay, Jordan Laviniere as Cy, Harriet Payne as Bex, Chloe Pole, Shiv Rabheru, Lauran Rae as Becca and Kirstie Skivington as Vicki.



Everybody's Talking About Jamie is currently playing at the Apollo Theatre.