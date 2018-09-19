Odds & Ends: Get a First Look at Matt Doyle in The Heart of Rock and Roll & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Get a First Look at Matt Doyle in the Premiere of The Heart of Rock and Roll

Get ready to rock! The Heart of Rock and Roll is making its world premiere at The Old Globe Theatre in California footage of the rocking new show was just released. Led by Broadway alum Matt Doyle and Katie Rose Clarke, The Heart of Rock and Role is inspired by the songs of Huey Lewis and the News. Check out the video below to get in on all the fun and click here for tickets!





Sandra Bernhard Promoted to Series Regular for Pose Season Two

Y'all know we love Pose news—Deadline reports that Sandra Bernhard will return in season two as Nurse Judy. She appeared on Broadway in her solo show I'm Still Here...Damn It! in 1998. The FX series is set in the 1980s and explores the downtown New York City social scene and ball culture world.

Sierra Boggess to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below for Solo Concerts

Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess is returning to the popular cabaret club Feinstein's/54 Below for two nights only. Boggess, who is known for her roles in Phantom of the Opera, Little Mermaid, School of Rock, It Shoulda Been You and Master Class, will be headlining a solo concert on November 4 and 6 at 7:00PM. Audiences will enjoy as Boggess shares life lessons through songs from her past Broadway shows, The Secret Garden and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 27 at 12:00PM. Click here for more information.



Frozen Cast to Appear on Panel at DragCon

Frozen stars Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, John Riddle and Greg Hildreth are traveling from Arendelle to appear as panelists at this year's DragCon NYC. The panel, IT LOOKS LIKE I’M THE QUEEN: BROADWAY STORIES WITH THE STARS OF FROZEN ON BROADWAY, will be hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race star Alexis Michelle and give fans the chance to hear behind-the-scenes secrets about the magic and special effects that bring Frozen to life. This special panel takes place on Saturday, September 29 at 11:30AM, click here to find out more information.



Broadway Alum Peter Donat Is Dead at Age 90

Stage and screen performer Peter Donat passed away on September 10 at the age of 90, according to The New York Times. His Broadway credits included The First Gentleman, The Country Wife, The Entertainer, The Chinese Prime Minister and There's One in Every Marriage. Though he was known for his recurring role as William Mulder, Agent Mulder’s father on The X-Files series, his numerous onscreen credits included Murder, She Wrote, The Godfather: Part II, The War of the Roses and more.



Broadway Legend Joel Grey Guests on The Fabulous Invalid Podcast

What a debut episode! The Fabulous Invalid, a new podcast for theater lovers co-hosted by Jamie Du Mont, Leslie Kritzer, Rob Russo and Mean Girls' Jennifer Simard, is now available, and Tony winner Joel Grey is the inaugural guest. His Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof at the National Yiddish Theatre has been extended twice and now plays through October 25. The Fabulous Invalid will consist of 40 episodes, released weekly between Broadway performances on Wednesday two-show days. Additional guests for this first season will be announced at a later date.



P.S. Check out the video showcasing the building of the West End Company Set