Final Extension Announced for Public Theater's Mother of the Maid Starring Glenn Close

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a final extension for the New York premiere play Mother of the Maid written by Jane Anderson, directed by Matthew Penn and starring Glenn Close. Previously extended through December 2, the production will now run through December 23. Previews are scheduled to begin on September 25 with an opening set for October 17.



The play tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother (Close), a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter (played by Grace Van Patten).



The cast will also include Dermot Crowley as Jacques Arc, Olivia Gilliatt as Monique, Kate Jennings Grant as Lady of the Court, Andrew Hovelson as Pierre Arc and Daniel Pearce as Father Gilbert.



The production will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, original music by Alexander Sovronsky and sound design by Sovronsky and Joanna Lynne Staub.