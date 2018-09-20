Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Final Extension Announced for Public Theater's Mother of the Maid Starring Glenn Close
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 20, 2018
Glenn Close
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a final extension for the New York premiere play Mother of the Maid written by Jane Anderson, directed by Matthew Penn and starring Glenn Close. Previously extended through December 2, the production will now run through December 23. Previews are scheduled to begin on September 25 with an opening set for October 17.

The play tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother (Close), a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter (played by Grace Van Patten).

The cast will also include Dermot Crowley as Jacques Arc, Olivia Gilliatt as Monique, Kate Jennings Grant as Lady of the Court, Andrew Hovelson as Pierre Arc and Daniel Pearce as Father Gilbert.

The production will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, original music by Alexander Sovronsky and sound design by Sovronsky and Joanna Lynne Staub.

Mother of the Maid

Glenn Close stars as Joan of Arc's mother in this new play by Jane Anderson.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Drag Race Judge Michelle Visage Will Step Into Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End
  2. Patti LuPone & More Sing Out in the Sitzprobe for London's Gender-Swapped Company
  3. Tony Winner Judy Kaye Is the New Dowager Empress of Broadway's Anastasia
  4. Cherry Jones, Bobby Cannavale & Daniel Radcliffe Explore Truth, Art and The Lifespan of a Fact
  5. Hey Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Robert Brown Is Still Waiting for You to Star in Parade

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters